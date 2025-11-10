Physical Address
Electric vehicles capture nearly 10% of Australian new car sales as gas vehicles drop below 70% market share. Meanwhile, UK ministers hold dozens of meetings with developers on planning reforms while shutting out ecologists. Climate fears also drive 40% of childless Australian women to delay parenthood. Read the full article
The upcoming COP30 climate summit is grappling with a significant leadership void as President Trump and numerous other world leaders signal they will not attend the…
Queensland is set to expand its use of shark-spotting drones across more beaches following groundbreaking research that revealed these high-tech guardians are twice as effective as…
The worldwide momentum for environmentally sustainable office buildings has hit a significant roadblock, with demand growth slowing dramatically in response to the Trump administration’s rollback of…
A top Bank of England official is defending UK banks’ environmental commitments after major lenders abandoned a key climate initiative, leading to its complete shutdown. David…
A massive spill of plastic biobeads has transformed Camber Sands, one of England's most popular beaches, into what local officials are calling a potenti...
A vital community lifeline serving one of England’s most deprived coastal regions is set to disappear, despite demonstrating significant value to both young people and local…
Australia has reached a significant electric vehicle milestone, with battery-powered cars capturing nearly 10% of new vehicle sales for the first time while traditional gas-powered vehicles…
A concerning pattern has emerged in the UK government’s approach to its controversial planning reform bill: while developers have enjoyed dozens of meetings with key ministers,…
A groundbreaking new report is challenging how environmental advocates communicate about the Amazon rainforest crisis, arguing that relentless doom-and-gloom messaging may actually hinder conservation efforts. The…
A remarkable conservation success story is unfolding in southwestern Spain, where red kites from the United Kingdom are helping to breathe new life into their struggling…
Every week seems to bring headlines about revolutionary electric vehicle battery technologies that promise to transform transportation forever. Yet when you visit a car dealership, EVs…
A striking new survey reveals that climate change concerns are significantly influencing family planning decisions among Australian women, with 40% of those without children expressing hesitancy…
A powerful coalition of more than 60 energy companies, environmental organizations, and anti-poverty charities has issued an urgent warning to Chancellor Rachel Reeves: don’t sacrifice home…