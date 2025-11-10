  • Australia Hits EV Milestone While UK Ministers Meet Developers — Today’s Environmental Briefing for Sun, Nov 9 2025

    Australia Hits EV Milestone While UK Ministers Meet Developers — Today’s Environmental Briefing for Sun, Nov 9 2025

    Electric vehicles capture nearly 10% of Australian new car sales as gas vehicles drop below 70% market share. Meanwhile, UK ministers hold dozens of meetings with developers on planning reforms while shutting out ecologists. Climate fears also drive 40% of childless Australian women to delay parenthood. Read the full article

Australia Hits EV Milestone While UK Ministers Meet Developers — Today’s Environmental Briefing for Sun, Nov 9 2025
Electric vehicle charging at station with Australian landscape in background showing shift toward sustainable transpo...

Electric vehicles capture nearly 10% of Australian new car sales as gas vehicles drop below 70% market share. Meanwhile, UK ministers hold dozens of meetings with developers on planning reforms while shutting out ecologists. Climate fears also drive 40% of childless Australian women to delay parenthood.

Read MoreAustralia Hits EV Milestone While UK Ministers Meet Developers — Today’s Environmental Briefing for Sun, Nov 9 2025
Advertisements

Trending now

Cop30 climate summit faces credibility questions as trump and key world leaders skip critical talks
Cop30 climate summit faces credibility questions as trump and key world leaders skip critical talks
The science behind the heat dome — ‘a mosh pit’ of molecules
There’s a surprising climate solution right under your feet
They lost their jobs and funding under Trump. What did communities lose?