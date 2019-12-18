$5bn fund unveiled for climate-friendly shipping

From BBC

A group of ship owners have announced plans for a $5bn (£3.8bn) fund to design zero-emissions vessels.

They says $2 (£1.50) should be levied on every tonne of ships’ fuel – to support research into clean engines.

Shipping creates about 3% of the emissions that are over-heating the climate – equivalent to all of Germany’s CO2.

Environmentalists welcomed the proposal but also described it as too little, too late.

They say it’s outrageous that international shipping pays no fuel taxes, unlike lorry owners.

Green groups argue that if ships were taxed at the same level as lorries, 70 times more cash for developing clean engines would be raised in Europe alone.

Around 250m tonnes of fuel a year are burned by ships. The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) says that 90% of owners globally are behind the $2 levy on fuel.

‘Urgent’ problem

Guy Platten, secretary-general of the ICS told BBC News: “I have seen a massive change in the opinion of ships’ owners over the past few years.

“They’ve realised that we’ve got to do our bit by decarbonising shipping – and that means designing zero-carbon ships. That’s why we need the levy.

“At the moment we can’t yet see what the best clean fuel would be for ships. But there’s a real urgency about solving the problem.”

He defended the size of the levy, saying it was small enough to be agreed by ship owners in the developing world, but big enough to make a difference.

However, Faig Abbasov from the green group Transport and Environment responded: “The proposed levy is a tiny amount. It’s outrageous that the shipping industry has avoided taking responsibility for its emissions for years – that’s why it’s facing difficulty now.” Speed limits for ships can have ‘massive’ benefits

“What’s needed is a huge programme to incentivise owners to buy zero-carbon vessels