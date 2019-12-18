As pesticide approvals soar, Brazil’s tapirs, bees, other wildlife suffer

Monsanto Lasso herbicide to be sprayed on food crops showing proper protective gear. Photo courtesy of the USDA The number and rate of pesticides registered for use in Brazil rose rapidly in the first year of the Bolsonaro government. From January to October, 382 new products were approved, an increase of 22 percent over the same period last year, with 314 registrations. The explosion of pesticide approvals arrived during Michel Temer’s presidency in 2016, when the ruralist agribusiness lobby gained great influence within his administration. In that year the number jumped to 277 registrations, compared to 91 in 2005, for example. In 2017, a total of 405 pesticides were approved, and in 2018, another 451, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture (MAPA). According to a survey by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, of the 96 active ingredients that make up the pesticides released this year up to September, 28 are not available or registered in the European Union (29 percent) and 36 are not available in Australia (37 percent). Among the active ingredients approved this year in Brazil is dinotefuram, an insecticide classified as extremely toxic. It is not registered in the European Union, but it is marketed in the United States. Generic pesticides represent the majority of approvals so far under Bolsonaro. According to MAPA, the purpose of their approval is to lower the price of the products, which in turn lowers the cost of production. In Mato Grosso, the largest producing state, pesticides account for 22 percent of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

