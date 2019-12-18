Central American countries pledge to protect Mesoamerica’s ‘5 Great Forests’

According to reports, COP25, the UN climate negotiations that concluded in Madrid, Spain last week, did not yield any progress in terms of more ambitious emissions reduction pledges. But there was at least one bold new commitment to report on: The governments of all eight members of the Central American Commission for Environment and Development (CCAD) — Belize, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama — presented an ambitious regional climate action plan, known as the “5 Great Forests Initiative,” that includes a pledge to protect Mesoamerica’s remaining intact forests as a natural solution to the global climate crisis. “Nearly 50 percent of the carbon in Mesoamerica is stored in the five great forests,” Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, Costa Rica’s Minister of Environment, said at COP25. “I hope that I won’t be back here in the future talking about the 10 medium-sized forests.” Moskitia scenery. Photo by John Polisar, WCS. The 5 Great Forests Initiative was launched during Climate Week in NYC last September by a coalition of four Central American countries, CCAD, and local and international NGOs. The presentation at COP25 was the first time the governments of all Central American countries stood together with indigenous peoples and members of local communities, whose leadership is seen as critical to forest conservation efforts, in support of the initiative. The “five great forests” of Mesoamerica are the Maya Forest in Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize; the Moskitia in Nicaragua and Honduras; the Indio Maíz-Tortuguero in Nicaragua and Costa…This article was originally published on Mongabay

