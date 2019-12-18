Sea turtles continue to swim in troubled waters: report

In myths and carvings, sea turtles are reverent creatures, carrying wisdom and worlds on their backs. In Hindu cosmology, the earth is supported by four elephants on the back of a turtle, while Chinese myths celebrate the tortoise as a celestial beast. Today, sea turtles are endangered and in decline, caught in intricate webs of illegal trade. The illegal trade in marine turtles persists in Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam with significant trade occurring in underground markets, according to a new report by TRAFFIC, an NGO working on wildlife trafficking. “Turtle trade is unwavering,” said Kanitha Krishnasamy, co-author of the report and director for TRAFFIC in Southeast Asia. “There is still a very significant portion of local demand driving this trade in Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.” New seizure data from TRAFFIC indicates at least 2,354 turtles, both live and dead, were seized in 163 law enforcement incidents in the three countries from January 2015 to July 2019. More than 91,000 turtle eggs were also seized, with most seizures for eggs occurring in Malaysia. Nearly all species of sea turtle — there are seven — are considered endangered or vulnerable, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Illegal trade, habitat loss and climate change all play a role in threatening their populations. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) prohibits commercial international trade of marine turtles and their parts, and all three countries — Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam — are parties to the convention. National laws in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay