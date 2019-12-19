Deforestation for potential rubber plantation raises concerns in Papua New Guinea

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea — The upstart deforestation over the past year and a half that’s sidling up to Pochon Lili’s land has him worried. “As a landowner, I’m concerned about the environment in which my land is located and has been affected,” Lili said. The 67-year-old environmental science professor’s property sits just to the southwest of a new “so-called agroforestry project” on Manus Island, part of Papua New Guinea and sitting in the South Pacific’s Bismarck Sea around 320 kilometers (200 miles) from the country’s mainland. The project has already begun to cut into the 700-square-kilometer (270-square-mile) Great Central Forest, one of the last remaining blocks of high-quality forest on Papua New Guinea’s outlying islands. As a leader of the Machom clan, Lili feels obligated to look out for the interests of his fellow community members. His clan did not sign on in support of the project spearheaded by a local landowner company called Pohowa Agriculture Ltd. and its partner, a Malaysian timber outfit called Maxland Ltd. The project is called the Pohowa Integrated Agro-forestry Project, though there are few indications that the “agroforestry” the project intends is the sort that aims to grow a mix of trees and crops in a way that maintains vital ecosystem services. Instead, the loss of forest and replacement with a monoculture of rubber could spell trouble for the communities living nearby, Lili said. “I wanted to see that the project does not end up in all sorts of problems for us,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay