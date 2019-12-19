Female golden rocket frogs know a good father when they hear him

Rain drenched a team of ecologists in the Kaieteur National Park in Guyana as they scrambled to keep their sound equipment dry. They were recording a male golden rocket frog (Anomaloglossus beebei) chirping in a nearby bromeliad, getting close enough to prevent the low rumble of Kaieteur Falls from drowning out the 1.9-centimer-long (0.75-inch) amphibian. The minuscule male advertised for a female mate with a series of high-pitched peeps akin to an oven timer going off. Simultaneously, the ecologists believed, he conveyed his parenting skills to the discerning females. When females of this rare species listen closely, it seems to improve the likelihood that their offspring will survive. In a recent study published in Behavioral Ecology, researchers showed that male golden rocket frogs with calls lasting just milliseconds longer are better parents to their eggs and tadpoles, increasing their hatching rates and keeping them safe from predators. Females prefer to mate with such fathers, the team found – the first evidence of “good parent” advertising in frogs. Female golden rocket frog sitting on a bromeliad leaf. Photo credit: Beth A. Pettitt/University of Minnesota These tiny neotropical frogs, an IUCN endangered species, are not found anywhere else in the world. Constant mist from the waterfalls and open glades of tropical flowering plants that collect pools of water provide an oasis for them, but recent mining expansion nearby poses a serious threat to their small habitat. For reasons scientists do not yet grasp, only the females are a bright golden yellow. Much…This article was originally published on Mongabay

