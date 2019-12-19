Paris accord ‘impossible to implement’ if tropical forest loss not stopped

Intact tropical rainforest in Sumatra, Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. Across the tropics, flames rip through forests, chainsaws tear down ancient trees, while elite farmers and ranchers make a grab for more land belonging to the public or to indigenous people — a land-hunger fed by commodities trading giants and global investors in pursuit of ever higher profits gained from international markets in the EU, China, the U.S. and elsewhere. In tropical regions today, human activity already threatens 80% of forests with degradation and destruction, while ongoing loss of tropical forests has a devastating impact on rural forest-dwelling peoples and on ecosystems that support 50% of the world’s biodiversity. Representatives meeting this month from countries around the world in Madrid, Spain for the 25th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP 25) did nothing to help matters, stonewalling virtually all measures to conserve tropical forests. Meanwhile, a clearer picture is emerging as to the effects of tropical deforestation will have in the near future on our planet’s climate — looming consequences appear far bleaker than previously thought. Image by Mongabay; all data Hansen et al 2019 as found on Global Forest Watch. A darkening prospect for intact forests The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) recently published a study in the journal Science Advances suggesting intact tropical forest loss from 2000 to 2013 will result in over 626% more long-term carbon emissions through 2050 than previously thought. The researchers arrived at this upward revision by adding up emissions that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

