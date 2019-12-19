Philippine coastal town leads war against plastic trash in Mindanao

DAVAO, Philippines – On August 4, 2018, a fisherman found an endangered green turtle (Chelonia mydas) floating weakly in the Davao Gulf, a diverse marine ecosystem and rich fishing ground spanning 308,000 hectares in the southern Mindanao region. The fisherman brought the stranded juvenile female green turtle ashore where it breathed more easily after a plastic food wrapper was removed from its mouth. Wildlife experts from Davao Oriental attempted to release the turtle back to the sea, but it just kept on floating, so they decided to keep it for further rehabilitation. The turtle, which measured about 24 inches in length and weighed 20 kilograms, was nursed in captivity but died after 11 days. The cause of death, upon necropsy, was a large amount of plastic waste found in the turtle’s stomach. “Over the years, at least 10 endangered sea turtles were found separately in our waters and died due to ingestion of plastic wastes,” Mayor Justina Yu said. The 79-year-old local chief executive from the municipality of San Isidro, one of the towns along the gulf, declared a war on plastic waste. Marine animals like turtles and fish “mistake plastics for food” says Yu, adding that this, in turn, could bring health problems to humans who consumed those catches. Yu’s drive propelled the town to officially sign up with the Plastic Smart Cities program initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). By signing up for the campaign, San Isidro committed to eliminating plastic pollution by 2030. The anti-plastic campaign was also…This article was originally published on Mongabay

