Illegal gold rush causing ‘irreversible damage’ to rivers in the Brazilian Amazon

SÃO FÉLIX DO XINGU – As João Inácio de Assunção's small boat sliced through the clay-colored waters of Rio Fresco in northern Brazil, he recalled a different time when the river was clearer and brimming with fish. "There used to be so many types of fish here," said 51-year-old de Assunção as he steered the engine-powered boat. "Things have changed a lot." De Assunção has spent 30 years working on the river, which cuts through São Félix do Xingu, a municipality in the northern state of Pará better known for its frenzied cattle production. Yet in recent years, it has become increasingly difficult for fishermen like him to survive from the river. "Now the fish are dying, they are disappearing," he said. Environmentalists point to a surge in illegal gold mining in this corner of the Brazilian Amazon, which has brought along with it a dramatic rise in water pollution and deforestation, as speculators clear swaths of forest along the riverbanks to make way for makeshift mines known as garimpos. This activity has done "irreversible damage" to the rivers in the region, said Gilberto Santos, who works with the Comissão Pastoral da Terra (CPT) in São Félix do Xingu, an arm of the Catholic Church that strives to advance human rights in rural communities in Brazil. "There's always been mining speculation here – but in recent years, it has spread like a fever, " said Santos. "And the water they are polluting is in small rivers and streams that flow…

