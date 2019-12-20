In other news: Environmental stories from around the web, December 20, 2019

Tropical forests Cocoa production continues to cause deforestation in Ivory Coast (France 24). Scientists trying to save a critically endangered tree in India faced unique challenges (The Revelator). Nigeria has plans to restore shrinking Lake Chad, but it will cost $50 billion (EnviroNews Nigeria). Liberia’s Forest Development Authority has partnered with an NGO for the first time to protect a forest community (FrontPageAfrica). A species of spider that’s new to science can cause human flesh to rot with its venom (Science Times). Disaster management of wildfires could help stave off the global heating they cause (U.N. Environment Programme). Even as the tiger population in Nepal grows, tigers there are dying more frequently (The Revelator). A recent camera trap survey in Laos turned up no evidence of tigers, leading scientists to conclude that the big cats are extinct in the Southeast Asian country (The Revelator). Other news Activists have come together to stop a pipeline that would traverse mountains and Native American land in the eastern U.S. (Biographic). His coal company was tanking, but he continued to fund groups dedicated to climate change denial (The New York Times). Meanwhile, rail freight companies also funded climate denialism (The Atlantic). The ocean off of California is swiftly growing more acidic, and more quickly than other marine environments (Los Angeles Times, The New York Times). More climate scientists are becoming advocates of action to slow the rise in global temperatures (Los Angeles Times). Alaska is on the frontlines of climate change but remains dependent on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay