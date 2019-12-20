Plans for a new Indonesian capital put Borneo’s abandoned mines in the spotlight

SAMARINDA, Indonesia — Two abandoned open-pit coal mines, each of which has claimed the life of a child in Indonesia’s Eastern Kalimantan province, have been earmarked for restoration efforts led by the government amid a major plan to relocate the country’s capital to the region. For decades, this province in Indonesian Borneo has seen much of its land torn open by companies mining its coal. Around 40% of the province’s land is earmarked for coal concessions, including more than 70% of the Samarinda municipality. Coal companies are required by law to clean up the damage they leave behind, filling in mining pits that are no longer in use and re-vegetating or restoring mining sites. However, the companies often flout this particular responsibility. According to the Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam), East Kalimantan has 1,735 inactive open pit mines that belong to 1,404 companies. People in East Kalimantan help a drowning child in a water-filled crater that was previously mined for coal. Image courtesy of Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam). With laws requiring post-mining reclamation poorly enforced, abandoned pits are left to fill with acidic water, creating deep, deadly pools. In the last eight years, more than 35 people, mostly children, have drowned in these holes. Government officials, meanwhile, tend to blame the families for their children’s deaths, attributing them to parental negligence. But following the August 2019 announcement that East Kalimantan has been selected as the site of the country’s new administrative capital, the province’s abandoned mine pits have come into the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

