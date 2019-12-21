'The closest thing on Earth to interplanetary travel'

From BBC

Finding out how fast Antarctic ice is melting is critical to understanding the scale of the climate crisis. The BBC’s chief environmental correspondent, Justin Rowlatt, is therefore joining scientists as they check the health of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. But first he has to undergo some checks himself.

We were an hour into the medical examination.

Dr McGovern had asked every conceivable question. He had peered at, measured and squeezed me.

Then there was a pause.

“Now I need to examine your prostate”, he says.

“You’re kidding,” I say.

“I am not,” he replies, reaching for a latex glove.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand why men of a certain age should undergo the procedure, I just couldn’t see why this should be a condition of going to Antarctica.

But, as I was discovering, everything Antarctic is extreme. Fall ill and dozens of people might have to risk their lives to try and rescue you.

It is the coldest and driest continent, and is also vast – home to 90% of the world’s ice.

You’re familiar with the marine life here, the penguins, seals and whales, but the largest indigenous land animal is actually a wingless midge.

“Travelling to Antarctica is the closest thing you’ll get to interplanetary travel while staying earth-bound,” one old Antarctic hand told me when I visited the British Antarctic Survey’s HQ in Cambridge.

I had a stack of books about the continent beside me on the long flight to New Zealand.

They are full of tales of the first explorers’ epic exertions in the tooth-shattering cold.

They call it the Heroic Age, but it says a lot about Antarctica that the “heroes” we celebrate were more often failures, defeated by this unforgiving place.

Scott didn’t come back.

Shackleton did, but on his most famous journey never actually set foot on the