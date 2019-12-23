Brazil on the precipice: from environmental leader to despoiler (2010-2020)

Much of the Amazon basin rainforest in Brazil, known for its staggering biodiversity, is on lands claimed by indigenous people and within conservation units. Those protected lands have been under increasing pressure over the last decade. Image by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. In 2010 there were sound reasons for concern over the future of the Amazon — the earth’s greatest remaining forest, especially in Brazil. Huge hydroelectric projects were underway; agribusiness, particularly cattle ranching, was eating deeper into the Amazon; and genetically modified crops had been authorized, making it easier to grow soy in extreme tropical conditions, allowing for rapid expansion. Fewer protected areas were being created and recognition of indigenous land was happening at a snail’s pace. Even so, there was room for hope. Environmentalists felt encouraged by an annual rate of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon that had plunged to roughly a quarter of its earlier level — from 27,772 square kilometers (10,722 square miles) in 2004, down to 7,000 square kilometers (2,702 square miles) in 2010. Felling an area of tropical forest annually equivalent to eight times the size of New York City may have seemed horrifying to many then, but at least the trend was downwards. And the scale of deforestation didn’t seem to represent an imminent existential risk. The decade ahead, some said, might even hold promise.… Deforestation perpetrated by illegal loggers in Jamanxim National Forest in Pará state, Brazil. Image courtesy of IBAMA. Why deforestation fell in Amazônia, then rose To understand what…This article was originally published on Mongabay

