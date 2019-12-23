Measuring the cost of an invasive tree killer

From BBC

For the first time, a study has attempted to assess the devastation caused by the emerald ash borer in US forests that shape river systems.

Researchers discovered a range of ways that the ecologically vital habitat is being systematically changed at a landscape level.

Since it was discovered in the US in 2002, the invasive insects have wiped out tens of millions of ash trees.

The findings will appear in the journal Forest Ecology and Management.

Since it was first recorded in Michigan, the tiny wood-boring beetle has spread across the north-eastern reach of the US, killing tens of millions of ash trees.

The cost to the nation’s economy has been estimated to exceed $10bn.

However, a team from Michigan State University saw that little attention had been paid to how the invasion was changing the face of riparian (water/river system) forests.

Vulnerable wetlands

“In North America, green and black ash [trees] are two very important species, ecologically speaking,” explained co-author Patrick Engelken from the university’s department of entomology.

“The wetland habitats are often inundated during spring wet months. The tree species that grow there have to be really tolerant of having lots of water on their roots,” he added.

“And they are functionally linked to these waterways where the nutrient supply within these stream systems is directly mediated by these surrounding forests”

Mr Engelken also said that other factors were also regulated by these forests, such as nutrition distribution, leaf litter depositions, temperature moderation and shading.

When the team examined the impact of 15 years of the invasive emerald ash borer across forests in three watersheds, although there was widespread mortality, the legacy on the ground varied widely.

“The trees in south east Michigan had begun to really decay and break down and accumulate,” Mr Engelken told BBC News.

“We were climbing over piles of dead ash trees in