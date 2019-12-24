Communities in Calderdale 'traumatised' by 2015 floods

From BBC

Flooding on an unprecedented scale ravaged parts of the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire during Christmas 2015. Visually, the devastation has receded – but four years on many people remain traumatised by that catastrophic deluge.

Communities in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Todmorden and other areas were badly hit by the floodwaters, which wrecked thousands of properties and caused an estimated £150m in damage.

Millions of pounds have been invested to make the area more resilient against future flooding but the emotional hangover is still palpable with hundreds of people seeking mental health support.

“Every time it rains you can feel the tension,” said Hebden Bridge flood warden Andrew Entwistle. “Especially when the sirens go off, you can feel the anxiety radiating from people, asking what the situation is and how bad it’s going to get.”

Back in 2015, the former firefighter was eating a late Christmas Day lunch when the flood alert was first sounded – signalling the start of heavy rain which led to the River Calder bursting its banks. Some 18 months later, the 76-year-old turned to counselling to help him deal with what he had witnessed.

He recalls: “I’ve been used to handling floods and disasters but this was on another level. One lady collapsed on the street in front of me. The stress levels and sheer amount of tragedy that unfolded is indescribable and those feelings don’t just disappear.”

Since the floods, mental health charity Healthy Minds has had teams stationed in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden to support people with anxieties and fears about a repeat of the flooding.

“At first, people were distracted by the clear-up but when that was done the emotional wallop really hit,” said the charity’s chief officer, Jonny Richardson Glenn, who lives in Halifax.

“When there is heavy rain the fear comes back. People worry that