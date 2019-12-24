Community conservation agreements a lifeline for Uganda’s grey crowned cranes

KABALE DISTRICT, Uganda — Ten years ago, grey crowned cranes (Balearica regulorum) had become a rare sight along the highway connecting the Ugandan capital, Kampala, to Rwanda. Across the birds’ entire range in East and Southern Africa, the cranes’ populations had declined steeply. But efforts to restore their wetland habitats in Uganda are succeeding, and birds and local communities alike are benefiting. Jimmy Muhozi Muhebwa first surveyed Uganda’s grey crowned crane population between 2001 and 2003 as research for his Masters thesis. “We found out in 2003, through counting and then using computer modeling, that Uganda had 10,000, plus or minus 500, grey crowned cranes — but reducing,” Muhebwa told Mongabay. A subsequent study in 2007 estimated that the population had fallen by 14% — to around 8,600. When Muhebwa and his team surveyed the population in 2013, the numbers seemed to have stabilized. The cranes are Uganda’s national bird, appearing on the country’s flag and the coat of arms, and Muhebwa’s surveys coincided with a dawning realization of the threat to the species across its whole range. There are two sub-species of grey crowned cranes, also known as crested cranes: Balearica regulorum gibbericeps is found across East Africa, and B. r. regulorum in Southern Africa. These beautiful birds, with their distinctive golden crowns, make their homes in a range of habitats including marshes, temporary pools, and pans or dams with tall vegetation. They prefer wetland areas with open grasslands or farmland nearby where they can forage for seed heads,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

