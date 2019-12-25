Japan set for warmer than usual weather in January-March: government agency

TOKYO (Reuters) – Much of Japan is expected to have warmer than normal weather between January 2020 and March 2020, a government agency said on Wednesday.

Eastern Japan, including the country’s most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 50% chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast.

The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands in southwestern Japan.