‘Tainted timber’ from Myanmar widely used in yachts seized in the Netherlands

Dutch authorities carried out raids in six locations in the Netherlands seizing teak, widely used in luxury yachts, this month. The wood, originating from Myanmar, arrived in the Czech Republic from where it was funneled to the Netherlands. The European Union tightly controls imports of Myanmar teak because of concerns about illegal extraction and overexploitation of natural forests. The seizure was carried out by the Dutch police, working with the Netherlands food and consumer product safety authority as part of a broader investigation into the illegal trade, which persists despite strict EU rules implemented in 2013 to excise illicit timber from EU markets. “We suspect the companies involved that they deliberately circumvent the rules to still trade this wood within the Netherlands,” Arno Paas, a detective with the Dutch police said in a statement. In the past five years, several European companies have been taken to court for importing Myanmar teak without doing due diligence. No companies have been named yet in connection with the raids. “As long as the investigation is ongoing, no charges have been filed,” Valentine Hoen, a spokeswoman for the Dutch prosecutor’s office responsible for the investigation, told Mongabay. Hoen declined to share details about the investigation including which companies or individuals could be charged. Teak (Tectona grandis) is a tropical tree species native to South and Southeast Asia. Its wood is used to make high-end furniture and is favored for making boat decks because it is highly durable. India, Indonesia, and Myanmar are the biggest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

