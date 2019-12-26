Action plan for red colobus

A final effort to find Miss Waldron’s red colobus is under way in the forests of southeastern Côte d’Ivoire. Should it fail, this monkey will next year become the first primate to be formally declared extinct in over 100 years. Hope of avoiding this tragic landmark is faint. The last recorded sighting of Miss Waldron’s (Piliocolobus badius waldroni) by scientists was in 1978. But in the late 1990s, hunters told researchers that black and red monkeys could still be found in the forests around the Tanoé-Ehy lagoon in southeastern Côte d’Ivoire. Drawing of Miss Waldron’s red colobus. Image courtesy Stephen Nash/Conservation International Scott McGraw, a professor of primate anthropology at Ohio State University, surveyed this swampy forest in the southeast corner of Côte d’Ivoire in 2000 and 2001. While his team didn’t observe their quarry directly, they were presented with a monkey’s tail by a hunter that DNA testing suggested was Miss Waldron’s. Soon afterwards, they were sent a photograph of what was almost certainly a freshly killed waldroni. And in 2008, hunters in Ivory Coast reported hearing the monkeys’ distinctive call in the forest near the Ehy lagoon. “We intensified the search,” said primate conservation biologist Inza Koné, chair of the African Primatological Society. “We set up camera traps and we have organised the community to search for Miss Waldron’s by providing them with pictures.” So far, they have found nothing. Monkeys with no thumbs Red colobus monkeys (Piliocolobus spp.) are a group of leaf-eating monkeys found across Africa’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

