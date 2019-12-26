Climate change: Migrant species do well in warm and wet UK in 2019

From BBC

It’s been a good year for migrant butterflies, moths and dragonflies in the UK, according to a review of 2019 by the National Trust.

The charity says warm and wet weather saw the biggest influx of painted lady butterflies in a decade.

But the impacts of drought and wildfires in some parts mean it’s not been a good year for natterjack toads and water voles.

The fires saw the habitats of mountain hares impacted as well.

The changeable nature of the weather in 2019 meant there were mixed outcomes for species around the country. The warm spells in the earlier part of the year saw lots of moths, butterflies and dragonflies from Europe arrive en masse.

Chief among them was the painted lady butterfly. This orange and black spotted species is commonly seen in the UK but the last mass arrival was in 2008. Some 420,000 of the creatures were recorded in this year’s big butterfly count. This butterfly has quite the range, capable of travelling 7,500 miles from tropical Africa to the Arctic Circle.

Another exotic visitor was the long tailed blue butterfly with 50 seen across the south coast of England. It was the third time in six years that the numbers of this delicate creature appeared to be increasing but successive generations haven’t yet made it through a British winter.

There were also large numbers of migrant dragonflies, while a rare moth, the Clifden nonpareil was recorded in Devon. It became extinct in the UK in the 1960s but has been trying to re-establish itself over the past few years.

“Sightings of migrant insects and birds are becoming more common. This is a result of our changing climate,” said Ben McCarthy, head of nature conservation and restoration ecology at the National Trust.

“Although this can seem exciting,