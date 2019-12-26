Mega-mining project slated for Brazilian Amazon sparks controversy

The sign welcoming visitors to Autazes. It reads: “The Land of Milk and Potash.” Image by Thais Borges. Mongabay sent a reporting team to Brazil’s Amazonas state in 2019 to cover an ongoing conflict between indigenous people and a company that wants to put a gigantic potash mine within and next to their Amazon reserves. This is Part 1 of a 2 part story. AUTAZES, Amazonas, Brazil — As boats dock at the river port, disembarking passengers can’t miss a large billboard proclaiming what Autazes municipal authorities cherish as their region’s greatest boon: “Land of Milk and Potash.” While early settlers brought in the cattle and buffalo that supplied the milk, geologists only discovered huge deposits of potash ore in this part of the Amazon basin in 2010. The discovery opened a new era of economic promise for Autazes, which lies west of the Madeira River, one of the main Amazon River tributaries (see map). Potash is an important fertilizer used in huge amounts by industrial agribusiness to replenish exhausted soils. Brazil is already the world’s leading exporter of several important agricultural products, including soy, but its farmers would find it difficult to keep up production or survive without potash. However, Brazil currently must import about 70 percent of the potash it consumes, according to Brazilian Vice President, General Hamilton Mourão, who is keen to promote agribusiness in Brazil’s north. That’s why he’s turned his attention to this remote municipality — a video from March 2019 on his Twitter account…This article was originally published on Mongabay

