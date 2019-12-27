2019: The year rainforests burned

2019 closed out a “lost decade” for the world’s tropical forests, with surging deforestation from Brazil to the Congo Basin, environmental policy roll-backs, assaults on environmental defenders, abandoned conservation commitments, and fires burning through rainforests on four continents. The following covers some of the biggest rainforest storylines for the year. The list it isn’t exhaustive, so if there are important things missing, feel free to add them via the comment function at the bottom. 10 years of annual reviews: 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2009 Drained, cleared, and burned peat forest in Indonesian Borneo. Photo by Rhett A. Butler Global forests A team led by Matt Hansen of the University of Maryland updated their annual tree cover loss dataset and added a new dataset on primary forest loss, a breakthrough development for monitoring global forests. According to the data, the tropics lost around 12 million hectares (around 46,300 square miles) of tree cover last year, of which 3.64 million hectares was primary forest, the most biodiverse and carbon-dense type of forest. 2018’s tree cover loss was down nearly 30 percent from its 2016 high, but 2019 may well break that record given the extent of forest fires across the Amazon, Indonesia, and Africa this year. global tropical_forest_loss_2010s_2000s All data Hansen et al 2019 same data used on Global Forest Watch Ecosystem services from forests Several studies highlighted the potential of forests to help in the battle against climate change.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay