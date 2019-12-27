Extinction: A million species at risk, so what is saved?

From BBC

A decade-long project to save one of the world’s most endangered birds has finally found success, with the birth of two chicks. But with an estimated one million species at risk across the world, and nothing like the money and resources to save them all, how do conservationists choose the few they can save?

“You have to wear one of these I’m afraid,” Tanya Grigg says sympathetically, handing me a distinctly unflattering blue hair net. “Any stray hairs could wrap around the birds’ legs and injure them; they’re so delicate.” Tanya has a soft voice and gentle manner that I can imagine putting the most skittish of birds at ease. She shows me into a large aviary.

There are just two, nervous-looking birds inside – both with miniature, shovel-shaped bills and spindly waders’ legs. They hop a little closer to each other and peer at us, apparently suspicious of the intrusion. Then Tanya unfolds a small chair, sits down and scatters some food in their direction. They are immediately, completely engrossed in eating.

These are the only UK-bred spoon-billed sandpipers; two precious specimens of possibly the most threatened bird species on the planet.

Their parents were hatched from eggs gathered – and extremely carefully transported – from nesting grounds of Russia’s Far East. At that point, with just a few hundred birds left in the world, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) concluded that they were running out of time to save the species.

Almost a decade since that rescue mission, the two here are the first to be born in this UK spoon-billed sandpiper ark. Were these two little birds worth it? And how can anyone determine what is “worth it” when it comes to preventing extinction?

‘Eight years and a lot of heartache’

This year – 2019 –