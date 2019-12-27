In other news: Environmental stories from around the web, December 27, 2019

Tropical forests Seventeen black rhinos were moved from South Africa to Malawi (CNN). A journalist argues that the companies operating in the forests of Latin America have a responsibility to look out for activists’ safety (Undark). Researchers say that a monkey living in the Amazon is actually a new species (New Scientist). Myanmar continues to struggle with the illegal harvest of trees (Xinhua). Researchers show that people must be at the center of efforts to save tropical peatlands (CIFOR Forests News). Scientists have put together a new model that predicts the effects of deforestation and climate change on tropical forests (National Geographic). Invest in the people living in the Amazon to save the world’s largest rainforest, says a prominent ecologist (The New York Times). Other news Our tastebuds may have to change to accommodate the unusual food crops that can withstand a warmer future (Ensia). Invasive Asian hornets present yet another threat to honey bees (The New York Times). A baby black rhino was born at a zoo in Michigan Dec. 24 (The New York Times). The state of California looks back on a decade of tumultuous weather (Los Angeles Times). Warmer waters are leading to sea turtle “stranding seasons” (The New York Times). A Dutch court has ruled that the Netherlands must cut its emissions in the next year (The New York Times). A project aims to track — and help — stranded marine mammals in India (Hakai Magazine). Scientists try to puzzle out what drove a parakeet native…This article was originally published on Mongabay

