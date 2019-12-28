The best science long reads of 2019

From BBC

From the search for new dinosaur skeletons in the “Badlands” of Wyoming, to the push to return humans to the Moon for the first time since 1972, here’s a festive selection of the best science and environment long reads published by the BBC this year.

Mission Jurassic: Searching for dinosaur bones By Jonathan Amos

This year, a team of scientists began an audacious dinosaur hunt.

They have started to excavate a square mile (260 hectares) of land at a secret location in the “Badlands” of Wyoming – and have already discovered a treasure trove of bones.

The researchers hope it will give them an unprecedented understanding of the dinosaurs that lived 150m years ago, and could help to solve the mystery of how these Jurassic beasts grew so huge.

Electric car future may depend on deep sea mining. By David Shukman

The future of electric cars may depend on mining critically important metals on the ocean floor.

That’s the view of the engineer leading a major European investigation into new sources of key elements.

Demand is soaring for the metal cobalt – an essential ingredient in batteries and abundant in rocks on the seabed.

David Shukman visited a ship off the coast of Malaga in southern Spain, where a prototype mining machine was being lowered to the seabed to test the extraction of precious minerals.

Chernobyl: The end of a three-decade experiment By Victoria Gill

After the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986, an area of more than 4,000 square kilometres had to be abandoned.

The accident turned this landscape into a giant, contaminated laboratory, where hundreds of scientists have worked to find out how an environment recovers from nuclear catastrophe.

An exclusion zone- covering more than two thousand square kilometres – was established around the plant. Its