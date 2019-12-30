Brazil knows how to fight Amazon deforestation: Monitoring and law enforcement must be strengthened (commentary)

As the COP25 climate conference in Madrid, Spain came to a close with little progress earlier this month, the future of the Brazilian Amazon remained dangerously unclear. The Amazon is a vital environmental asset for Brazil and the world. At roughly half the size of continental Europe, it serves as a major carbon sink and thus plays a central role in the global effort to fight climate change. A healthy Amazon is also key to ensuring livelihoods, conserving biodiversity and protecting water resources. These natural resources, in turn, maintain the biophysical conditions needed to sustain Brazil’s thriving agricultural industry. Moreover, given Brazil’s unique capacity to balance environmental conservation and agricultural production, protecting the Amazon also serves as a strategy for moving the country towards a position of leadership in international commodity markets. Yet, the Brazilian Amazon is currently under threat. Data from 2019 suggest forest clearing has accelerated sharply over the past few months. Recent news coverage showing alarming images of fires raging across vast forest areas may have led many to think Brazil lacks sufficient policy tools to control Amazon deforestation — but this conclusion is a mistake. The country holds unique expertise in using policy to fight tropical clearings, primarily due to the implementation of an action plan in the early 2000s. The action plan proposed novel policy measures that helped reduce deforestation rates by more than 80% over the course of a decade. Despite its initial success, fifteen years after the plan’s inauguration, Brazil finds itself at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay