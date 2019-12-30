Habitat loss drives deadly conflict in Indonesia’s tiger country

PALEMBANG, Indonesia — A spate of recent tiger attacks on farmers in Indonesia’s South Sumatra province has renewed calls from experts to protect wildlife habitats from development projects that threaten to further fragment forests. November and December 2019, saw a string of deadly conflicts between farmers and Sumatran tigers (Panthera tigris sumatrae) in the forest landscape that connects two mountains: Mount Dempo and Mount Fatah. According to local media reports, at least five area residents have been killed by tigers. This recent uptick in human-tiger conflict has surprised many members of these forest communities, who say they have long had a harmonious relationship with the animals. According to conservationists, a key driver of the increase of human-tiger conflicts is the widespread fragmentation and degradation of the animals’ forest habitats due to development projects such as road infrastructure, housing, plantations and mining. The protected forest in the Mount Dempo landscape spans 28,000 hectares (69,000 acres), but has been degraded by human activities, particularly artisanal gold mining. As a territorial predator, tigers require expansive forest environment to hunt and they hardly care about human-made zones, Hendra Gunawan, a conservation lecturer at Bogor Agriculture Institute (IPB) who also serves as an expert researcher at Indonesia’s environment ministry, told Mongabay-Indonesia in a recent interview. A Sumatran tiger in Gunung Leuser National Park. Photo courtesy Matthew Luskin. Lack of natural prey in their habitats has also encouraged tigers to scavenge outside their territories, eventually encroaching onto farms and plantations in search of livestock, Hendra says.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

