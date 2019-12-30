Moderate quake hits south Iran near oil terminal, no damage reported

(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday near Bandar Abbas, site of a major oil refinery, Iranian state media reported, but there were no reports of casualties or damage to oil installations.
Iranian news agencies reported that the quake had struck the Hormozgan province about 48 km northeast of Bandar Abbas, a major port with oil installations including a refinery, at a depth of 20 km.
Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey
