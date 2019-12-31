Concerns about radioactive contamination dog Rio Tinto’s Madagascar mine

Activists have accused mining giant Rio Tinto of dragging its feet in addressing the fallout from a breach that occurred at its mine in Madagascar five years ago and that it only acknowledged this year. The Andrew Lees Trust (ALT UK) is the U.K.-based charity that commissioned studies that uncovered the breach at the ilmenite mine operated by Qit Minerals Madagascar (QMM), in which Rio Tinto holds an 80% stake. Rio Tinto, headquartered in the U.K. and Australia, only confirmed the breach in March this year. “It took two years of persistent inquiry before RT admitted QMM’s breach of the buffer zone. The company had claimed compliance despite the findings of two technical studies — one of which it commissioned,” Yvonne Orengo, director of ALT UK, told Mongabay, “so it would be consistent to expect barriers and delay to any admission that elevated uranium and lead in waters around the mine are related to QMM operations.” ALT UK recently released a new analysis that showed, based on data collected by QMM, a spike in levels of uranium, thorium and lead in surface water from samples collected downstream from the mine. “These increases were sufficiently large that there was better than 99% confidence that they could not have occurred by chance,” Steven Emerman, a Utah-based geophysicist and hydrology consultant who did the analysis, said in a statement. The mine is located in the Anosy region near the port city of Tolagnaro, also known as Fort Dauphin, where QMM extracts ilmenite, a key…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay