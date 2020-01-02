Denmark sets new record sourcing 47% of power from wind in 2019

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark sourced close to half its electricity consumption from wind power last year, a new record for the Nordic country and an important step in realizing one of the world’s most ambitious climate targets.

Wind accounted for 47% of Denmark’s power usage last year, up from 41% in 2018 and beating a previous record of 43% in 2017, the country’s grid operator Energinet said on Thursday.

