Turkey decides to close five thermal power plants: minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has decided to close five thermal power stations that have not completed necessary environmental investments, Environment Minister Murat Kurum was reported as saying on Wednesday.

The power stations were among 13 which had been given a deadline of Dec. 31 to complete the investments, Kurum told a news conference regarding the plants, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

The state decided to close two plants in Kutahya and others in Kahramanmaras, Sivas and Zonguldak. It also partially closed a plant in Manisa province, Anadolu said. Four power stations were given temporary permits, while the remaining three were given full operating permits.

Turkey has 52 coal and lignite thermal power stations under constant inspection which are subject to environmental regulations under legislation from 2013.