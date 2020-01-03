Australia fires: A visual guide to the bushfires and extreme heat

From BBC

Australia is grappling with massive bushfires fuelled by record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought.

In the worst-affected state, New South Wales, fires have burned more than 4 million hectares (40,000 sq km or 9.9 million acres) destroying more than 1,300 houses and forcing thousands to seek shelter elsewhere.

Across the country, 20 people have died – including three volunteer firefighters – with most of the casualties in New South Wales.

What’s the situation in New South Wales?

Hot, dry weather combined with prolonged drought and strong winds have created perfect conditions for fire to spread rapidly.

Dozens of fires are burning across the state, in the bush, mountain forests and national parks, with many still not contained by firefighters and posing a risk to lives.

The fires have been exacerbated by 40C temperatures and strong winds, creating difficult conditions for the thousands of firefighters deployed in the field.

The small town of Balmoral, south-west of Sydney, was largely destroyed and scores of homes were razed amid catastrophic conditions on 22 December.

But conditions are still dangerous and a state of emergency for NSW came into force on Friday. Parks, trails and camping grounds have been closed and holidaymakers have been told to urgently leave a 260km (160-mile) stretch of NSW coast before Saturday, 4 January, when extreme conditions are forecast.

To put the fire damage in New South Wales in perspective, some 900,000 hectares were lost in the 2019 Amazon fires and around 800,000 hectares burned in the 2018 California wildfires.

Flames up to 70m (230ft) in height have been reported.

What is the situation in other states?

In Victoria, more than 800,000 hectares have been burnt. Fires have been burning since late November but they have intensified in recent days, leaving two people dead and destroying around 43 homes in East Gippsland.