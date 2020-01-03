Egypt shuts two Mediterranean ports due to bad weather

Posted on by | 0 Comments

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt on Friday closed the harbors of two of its Mediterranean ports, Alexandria and Dekheila, due to bad weather, the Alexandria Port Authority said.

The harbors were shut due to high waves and wind speeds, preventing ships from entering or leaving the ports, though loading and unloading within the ports was continuing normally, the authority said in a statement.

Reporting by Ahmed Salem in Alexandria; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment