In other news: Environmental stories from around the web, Jan. 3, 2020

Tropical forests The rush to meet the global demand for avocados could be fueling conflict in Mexico (The Guardian). Germany will continue to support national parks in Tanzania (eTurboNews). A scientist who studies rainforests has helped create a scientist Barbie doll (The Washington Post). Some 62,000 square kilometers (24,000 square miles) of the Amazon rainforest disappeared in the 2010s (Undark, The Hill). Blockchain could help conservationists root out deforestation in Africa (The Philadelphia Tribune). Other news Scientists say the oldest known rhino has died in Tanzania (The New York Times). A nuclear waste facility in the Marshall Islands could be threatened by climate change (Los Angeles Times). The evolution of cultures in China has led to the shrinking of large animal habitats over the past 2,000 years (Phys.Org). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency still plans to move forward with the easing of standards for vehicle gas mileage and water pollution (The Washington Post) … … But even Trump appointees question the lack of scientific basis for environmental regulation rollbacks (The New York Times). New research has connected changes in day-to-day weather with climate change (The Washington Post). Flying lanterns used to celebrate New Year’s Eve may have sparked a fire that killed 30 animals at a German zoo (The New York Times). Rebounding fish populations have led to the opening of trawling in the Pacific Ocean (Capital Public Radio). The DNA of endangered sharks has turned up in pet food (Hakai Magazine). Banner image of a fishing trawler by skagman…This article was originally published on Mongabay

