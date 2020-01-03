Our most popular nature and environment stories

In 2019, Mongabay celebrated its 20th year, including its 9th year as a non-profit media outlet. During the year we produced nearly 4,900 articles across English, Indonesian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Japanese, and Chinese as well as over 750 videos, ranging from short-form social media videos to mini-documentaries that were distributed via Facebook and YouTube. We released 26 episodes of our podcast too. Mongabay continued to see strong growth in terms of readership in 2019, with pageviews increasing 34% to 102 million and monthly active users climbing 50% to 4.3 million. Video views rose 50% to 39 million. We added a number of new content distribution partners, from El Universo in Mexico to scores of outlets in India via our partnership with the Indo-Asian News Service, which greatly amplifies our reach beyond direct on-site readership. Below is a list of our most popular stories published in 2019. Content about pangolins continued to consistently outperform other topics in 2019, but solutions-oriented stories also ranked well among our top 20. Video: scientists capture giant spider eating an opossum [1,416,771 pageviews] The spider Pamphobeteus sp. (Theraphosidae) and Chiasmocleis royi. Photo by Emanuele Biggi. [Rhett A. Butler on 2 March 2019] Writing in the February 28th issue of the journal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation, a team of scientists describe several rarely observed cases of invertebrates eating various vertebrates, including frogs, lizards, snakes, and even a mammal — a mouse opossum. It was the first time, researchers have documented a giant spider eating…This article was originally published on Mongabay

