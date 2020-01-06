2019: The year Sri Lanka’s stunning new species came to light (Commentary)

For the Indian Ocean island of Sri Lanka, it is not a huge surprise to have introduced more than 50 new species just in the past year. For this biodiversity-rich nation with high endemism, 2019 was a successful year, not just with many new species discoveries, but also with more engagement of a growing community of young researchers. Though some of these discoveries received lot of public attention for different reasons, many were only known to the relevant scientific communities. Thus it is time to look back at the year and the discoveries the scientists made from this biologically rich nation and appreciate their efforts in biodiversity exploration. Chilobrachys jonitriantisvansicklei, a shiny metallic-blue tarantula from a fragmented wet zone forest patch in western Sri Lanka. Image courtesy of Amila Prasanna Sumanapala. Invertebrates were the leading group of taxa to be discovered from Sri Lanka in 2019, with 32 new species introduced — no mean effort for a small island. Surprisingly, all of these were arachnids. There were 26 new spiders described, including 14 cellar spiders (family Pholcidae), seven jumping spiders (Salticidae), four crab spiders (Thomisidae) and a single tarantula species, the Sri Lanka ornate ground tarantula (Chilobrachys jonitriantisvansicklei). One scorpion species (Heterometrus yaleensis) and five mites and ticks (subclass Acari) were also described in 2019 from Sri Lanka. Interestingly, one of these mites, Neoaulonastus sidorchukae, was discovered from a specimen of a purple-rumped sunbird collected more than a century ago. These invertebrate discoveries were based on material collected all over…This article was originally published on Mongabay

