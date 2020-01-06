Equinor eyes 40% greenhouse gas cuts in Norway by 2030

FILE PHOTO: Equinor’s logo is seen at the company’s headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) – Equinor aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions generated at its offshore fields and onshore plants in its native Norway by about 40% in the coming decade, the oil major said in a statement on Monday.

Equinor and its partners plan to invest around 50 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.7 billion) by 2030 to cut emissions to an annual rate of about 8 million tonnes from 13 million tonnes recorded in 2018, the company said.

By 2050, the emissions generated from operations should approach zero, it said.

“Further reduction ambitions towards 70% in 2040 and close to zero in 2050 will entail additional measures, further electrification projects, consolidation of infrastructure as well as opportunities to develop new technologies and value chains,” the company added.

The initial cuts will primarily come through replacing electricity from gas turbines with renewable energy at major installations, including offshore wind turbines and hydroelectric power via cables from land.

($1 = 8.8451 Norwegian crowns)