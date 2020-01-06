Science-backed policy boosts critically endangered Nassau grouper

Scientific monitoring and protection measures aimed at helping a critically endangered species of fish in the Caribbean appear to be working, according to a recent study. The research, published Jan. 6 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that the population of Nassau grouper (Epinephelus striatus) around Little Cayman Island more than tripled between 2003 and 2015. A school of Nassau grouper. Image by Alexander Tewfik/WCS. Brice Semmens, the paper’s senior author and an ecologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, said the team tracked groupers using both video transects and diver-recorded observations of tagged fish throughout the study period. “We developed a unique approach for monitoring these populations over the course of nearly two decades,” Semmens said in a statement. Nassau grouper once swarmed reefs across the Caribbean by the thousands during their winter breeding periods. That behavior made them “very easy for fishermen to catch,” Lynn Waterhouse, the study’s lead author and a research biologist at Chicago’s John G. Shedd Aquarium, said in the statement. Waterhouse was formerly a doctoral student at Scripps Oceanography. In 2018, these threats led the IUCN to change the Nassau grouper’s designation from “endangered” to “critically endangered.” A Nassau grouper, pictured here in Belize. Image by Alexander Tewfik/WCS. In 2001, two fishers came upon a group of around 7,000 spawning Nassau groupers west of Little Cayman. Over the next two years, the Cayman Islands Department of Environment figured that fishers hauled in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

