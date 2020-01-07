Food 'made from air' could compete with soya

From BBC

Finnish scientists producing a protein “from thin air” say it will compete with soya on price within the decade.

The protein is produced from soil bacteria fed on hydrogen split from water by electricity.

The researchers say if the electricity comes from solar and wind power, the food can be grown with near-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

If their dreams are realised, it could help the world tackle many of the problems associated with farming.

When I visited Solar Foods’ pilot plant on the outskirts of Helsinki last year the researchers were raising funds for expansion.

Now they say they have attracted 5.5 million euros of investment, and they predict – depending on the price of electricity – that their costs will roughly match those for soya production by the end of the decade – perhaps even by 2025.

Plant-based diet can fight climate change – UN Meat, veg, nuts – a diet designed to feed 10bn

Lacking in taste?

I ate a few grains of the precious protein flour – called Solein – and tasted nothing, which is what the scientists have planned.

They want it to be a neutral additive to all sorts of foods.

It could mimic palm oil by reinforcing pies, ice cream, biscuits, pasta, noodles, sauces or bread. The inventors say it can be used as a medium for growing cultured meat or fish.

It could also nourish cattle to save them eating soya raised on rainforest land.

Even if things go according to plan – which, of course, they may not – it will be many years before the protein production is scaled up to meet global demand.

But this is one of many projects looking towards a future of synthesised food.

The firm’s CEO is Pasi Vainikka, who studied at Cranfield University in the UK and is now adjunct professor at Lappeenranta University.

Space age ideas

He