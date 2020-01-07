Gravitational waves: Cosmic vibrations sensed from unusual star merger

From BBC

Scientists have observed gravitational waves emanating from the collision of two dense, dead stars.

It’s the second time the international Ligo-Virgo collaboration of laser labs has picked up such a signal.

What makes this one different, though, is the combined mass of the two merging neutron stars – at three and a half times that of our Sun.

A coalescing system this big has never been seen before in our galaxy and challenges researchers’ expectations.

All the previously known so-called binary neutron stars detected by radio telescopes have been no larger than 2.7 times the mass of the Sun.

“So, if you’re trying to explain how these systems are formed, you have to also explain why such a thing that we now know exists has never been seen in the galaxy (before). Or is there some reason radio surveys are blind to it?” said Katerina Chatziioannou from the Flatiron Institute, New York.

The union of the two neutron stars almost certainly produced a black hole.

Gravitational waves – Ripples in the fabric of space-time

Gravitational waves are a prediction of the Theory of General Relativity It took decades to develop the technology to directly detect them They are ripples in the fabric of space-time generated by violent events Accelerating masses will produce waves that propagate at the speed of light Detectable sources include merging black holes and neutron stars Ligo/Virgo fire lasers into long, L-shaped tunnels; the waves disturb the light Detecting the waves opens up the Universe to completely new investigations

Dr Chatziioannou was speaking at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu, Hawaii.

She is part of the worldwide scientific collaboration to detect the ripples in space-time that result when massive bodies accelerate.

The project uses three laser interferometers – in Washington State and Louisiana in the US, and near Pisa