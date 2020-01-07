UK says it will stick with emissions incentives after Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will continue to provide incentives to reduce emissions from transport after it leaves the European Union, a junior finance minister said on Tuesday.
Simon Clarke, a junior minister at Britain’s Treasury, said he was enthusiastic about dropping some EU rules after Brexit.
“We are however convinced about the need to incentivise the reduction in our transport emissions,” Clarke told lawmakers.
Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg
