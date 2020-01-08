Alaska had its warmest year on record in 2019: U.S. report

FILE PHOTO – High-school cross-country ski team members practice on a small loop of manmade snow, after winter warmth and rains erased the natural snows at Kincaid Park, a venue that has hosted high-level races, including the 2018 U.S. national championships, in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. December 17, 2019. Picture taken December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Yereth Rosen

(Reuters) – Last year was Alaska’s warmest year on record but the coolest in the contiguous United States since 2014, according to a government report on the U.S. climate released on Wednesday.

The average temperature in the contiguous United States was 52.7 degrees Fahrenheit (11.5 degrees Celsius), still 0.7 degrees above the 20th century average. Alaska’s average temperature was 32.2 degrees Fahrenheit (0.1 degrees Celsius), 6.2 degrees above the long-term average, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information said in the annual report.