Climate change: Arctic ice melt makes permafrost vulnerable

From BBC

The absence of sea ice in the Arctic is closely connected to the melting of permafrost, according to a new study.

Permafrost contains massive amounts of carbon which are likely to be released as climate change heats up the world.

When this carbon enters the atmosphere as CO2 and methane gas, it will itself contribute to warming the globe.

But scientists have now found a historical link between sea ice in the Arctic and the presence or absence of permafrost.

The say the expected disappearance of Arctic summer ice will speed up the loss of this permanently frozen ground.

Around a quarter of the northern hemisphere is covered in permafrost. It’s defined as any type of ground that has been frozen continuously for two years or more.

In this solid state, the normal microbial decomposition of organic materials is stalled, and the carbon dioxide and methane that’s normally produced stays in the ground.

This means that in the permanently frozen regions of Siberia, Canada, Greenland and Alaska store about double the amount of carbon that’s up in the atmosphere.

But as the Earth warms, and the soils starts to get hotter, the microbes become active and the greenhouse gases drift upwards once again.

Scientists worry that climate change brings a real threat of a vicious cycle, where warming releases the gases from the frozen ground, and this in turn makes the heating much worse.

This new study suggests that rising global temperatures are not the only threat to permafrost.

The team explored remote caves close to the current permafrost boundary in Siberia. The “challenging” fieldwork was aimed at finding ancient stalagmites, stalactites and flowstones, which are formed by the presence of liquid water.

These permanent records only grew when the permafrost was absent. Looking back 1.5 million years, the scientists