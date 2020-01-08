Tool use in puffins may point to ‘underestimated’ intelligence in seabirds

The camera traps that ecologist Annette Fayet had set up didn’t provide the clues she had hoped to find about puffin diets and nesting behavior. What they did provide, though, was some of the first evidence of tool use by a seabird. A 10-second video captured on an Icelandic island shows an Atlantic puffin, Fratercula arctica, picking up a stick and scratching itself. The discovery, along with a similar observation from 2014 in Wales, extends the ability to use tools to a new group of birds and raises questions about intelligence, cognition and whether this unusual behavior may be lurking elsewhere in nature. My camera traps to study #puffin diet didn’t work that well for their intended purpose, but one picked up another interesting behaviour! Evidence of tool use in a #seabird, with @dora_biro_& @ErpurSH now out in @PNASNews. @InsideNatGeo @OxZooDept https://t.co/FRtnkmMk2G pic.twitter.com/hJzK9b6NGb — Annette Fayet (@AnnetteFayet) January 6, 2020 The subset of tool-using animals was once thought to be a fairly exclusive club, with membership limited to intelligent species known for their problem-solving behavior. Until now, the authors write, scratching has only been seen in cerebral heavyweights like our primate cousins and elephants. The study highlights two instances of tool use in Atlantic puffins living more than 1,700 kilometers (1,060 miles) apart. Image by John C. Cannon/Mongabay. But the discovery of other animals modifying and leveraging objects in their environment to suit their purposes has prompted something of a rethink of how we understand cognition. Recently, scientists recorded a family…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay