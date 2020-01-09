SpaceX Starlink mega-constellation: 'Limited time' to fix brightness issue

From BBC

California’s SpaceX company says it will work constructively with the scientific community to fix the brightness of its satellites.

The firm has come under fire for the brilliance of its Starlink spacecraft, which are being launched to deliver broadband to every corner of the globe.

One hundred and eighty of the platforms have already been sent to orbit with thousands more to follow.

Astronomers fear they will interfere with telescope observations.

Pictures of the night sky showing long streaks as the Starlinks cross the field of view have now become a heightened complaint.

But a SpaceX executive told the American Astronomical Society conference in Hawaii on Wednesday that the company was seeking ways to make the platforms much less intrusive.

Patricia Cooper, the firm’s vice president of satellite government affairs, told a specially convened session that delegates’ science was valued and there was no desire to impede it.

The company is experimenting with a new coating that will hopefully reduce the reflectivity of the Starlinks. Of the 60 new satellites sent up on Monday, one in the batch had this corrective paint job.

Detailed coordinates of the spacecraft are also being shared so observations of the sky can be planned to avoid the objects’ passing.

“We don’t know yet if these mitigations are useful and effective. We tend to work very quickly. We tend to test, learn and iterate,” she was reported as saying by the Space News reporter Jeff Foust.

Astronomers at the meeting said it would not be before the end of February – when the “dark satellite” had reached its operational orbit – that a proper assessment could be made of the coating experiment.

The AAS has put together a committee to investigate the impact of so-called mega-constellations.

It is not just SpaceX which is rolling out