U.S. forecaster sees 60% chance for neutral weather during spring

Posted on by | 0 Comments

(Reuters) – There is an about 60% chance of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions prevailing during the 2020 Northern Hemisphere spring, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The chances of the neutral weather pattern continuing through summer 2020 is 50%, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.

Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment