UK meteorite hunt thwarted by equipment damage

UK scientists’ bid to find a hidden population of iron meteorites in the Antarctic has been beaten into submission.

The University of Manchester team had developed a detection system it hoped would reveal the metal objects sitting just under the ice surface.

But after 18 days of survey work, the equipment has broken beyond repair.

It seems the components couldn’t cope with the pounding they received as the detector was dragged across hard ice.

“This constant battering from the ice meant that anything which could fail did, and once repaired as best we could, a weakness in components remained for further exploitation,” expedition co-lead Dr Geoff Evatt reported on Wednesday.

The scientists had been trying to test a theory that would explain why so few iron meteorites turn up in Antarctica compared with the rest of the world.

This theory holds that the metal objects warm up in the sunshine and melt themselves down into the ice and out of view.

The bespoke detector – modified from the technology used to locate land mines – was designed to sense the iron down to a depth of a few tens of centimetres.

The team went with two systems to be dragged behind snowmobiles. Both rapidly picked up damage as they bounced over the frozen undulated terrain of the Outer Recovery Ice Fields.

But while the scientists discovered no hidden metal meteorites on their trip, they have bagged a large haul of stony space rocks that were sitting proud of the surface.

Just after the patched up detector finally broke for good, Dr Evatt came across a 65th find. And that’s on top of all the objects picked up in a reconnaissance effort a year ago.

