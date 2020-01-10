Strong, 5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Puerto Rico

A view of a damaged main power transformer of the Costa Sur power plant after an earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

YAUCO, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake cracked walls and brought down power lines in Puerto Rico on Friday as the Caribbean island was recovering from its worst quake in over a century on Tuesday.

The latest temblor took place at 6:26 p.m. (5:26 p.m. EST), with its epicenter around 4 km (2.5 miles) south of Indios on the island’s southern coast, the U.S. Geological Service reported.

The quake was felt in the capital San Juan and to the west authorities closed a road bridge near Caguas that was in danger of collapsing after cracks appeared.

Shaken residents in the south said it was the strongest they had felt since Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which killed at least one person, destroyed or damaged about 300 homes and knocked out power across the island.

“Please no more,” tweeted Nick Silva, showing a crack in his wall.

The island is in the process of restoring power to its nearly 3 million residents after Tuesday’s earthquake severely damaged the largest generating plant, Costa Sur.

The lights stayed on in San Juan after Friday’s quake, residents said, but there were reports on Twitter of new blackouts in the west of the island.