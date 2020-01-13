Conservationists in peril: Scientists, campaigners risk their lives for their work

Toward the end of 2014, Tanya Rosen, a former New York-based international lawyer, found herself being followed by a car while walking back to her apartment in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. “It was going very slow, and at some point, I stopped and pretended to look at my phone,” Rosen recalls. “And then I noticed the car had stopped, too.” Rosen began walking again, faster this time, but then a man got out of the car and pointed a gun at her. “At that point, I thought I had to get out of there, and I just ran. I have no idea if he intended to shoot — I want to think he did it [only] to scare me.” Having given up her work as a lawyer after witnessing the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, Rosen was studying snow leopards for the big cat group Panthera at the time of this incident. Her work involved supporting conservancy groups that were trying to run sustainable trophy hunting of markhor, native wild goats; a healthy population of them is necessary for a healthy population of snow leopards. But groups of illegal hunters, including rich and influential people from Russia, wanted to take more markhor than allowed under the quota system, and Rosen’s support for the conservancies was getting in their way. Soon after being confronted by the gunman, Rosen received the first of a number of threatening phone calls. “It was the same person speaking, and he was saying things like, ‘You…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay